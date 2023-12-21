Lurker but now new

Cabane
Nov 20, 2023
1
0
0
Thanks for letting me in.
I joined to search forums for info related to my Falcon 5.0 efi project. I have a 5.0 HO from a 1992 thunderbird sport and it is close relation to 94 mustang ho. Presently, I’m using stock ecm and trying to sort the wiring.
