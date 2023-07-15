Slow84LX's 1984 T-top coupe

S

slow84lx

clean it good before insertion
Jul 3, 2005
273
115
53
Dallas, TX
Long time member, I've read and "LIked" many posts but seldom post myself. It feels like home to me here although I've only met a few of you in person. It's time to increase that level of participation.

I've been wanting to create a Build Thread for the Mustang for some years now. However, it just continues to sit in the garage and gather a thick layer of dust. No more. I'm digging it out and will get it moving under it's own power for the first time in about 20 years. Here is part of the story,....and hopefully, documentation of the return to glory.

This car and I go back a ways. Way back to 1985 when in 10th grade I got to drive it out of the showroom of Johnson Ford in Denham Springs, LA. It was "just" an LX , not the GT that my teenage self lusted after, but it did have the 5.0 HO engine and the t-tops were ultra cool at the time. The automatic was not desirable, but I finally had that HO 5.0 Mustang that I had dreamed of.

In the late '80's our family moved to the Atlanta, GA area, and in the late '90's my wife and I moved to the Dallas, TX area where the stang resides to this day.

This was my daily driver do everything car before becoming mostly a work vehicle. The AOD split an input shaft along the way and it sat for a year or so until repair. After marriage and kids came along it was mostly just a get me to work car. At some point the original engine was replaced with a rebuilt long block. All completely stock replacement parts.

Coming home from work one Friday evening in 2004 the lower radiator hose blew out on 635 in a construction zone with no emergency lane to pull over in. By the time we reached an exit and got to a place to pull over the engine seized as it coasted to a stop. After letting it cool for an hour or 2 the engine turned over enough to start. With rags zip tied around the hole in the lower hose and a gallon of water poured it it limped home with a few stops to keep it just under the overheating mark. The engine was toasted. The car has been parked since. It made the move in 2007 on a trailer and hasn't moved under it's own power since.

Over the years all of the necessary (used) parts have been collected to get it back on the road but one thing or another kept that from happening, mostly procrastination, divorce, child support, being a single father, lack of funds, remarriage, life, and more procrastination.

The summer of 2023 is the time for change. Funding will allow. Time is tight due to lots of travel for work. Motivation is present and I would love to drive this car again,.....with upgrades.

Crack a beer or 3 and follow along. Chime in. Help and encouragement will definitely be appreciated along the way.
:cheers:


Jonathan
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


Here is what we are working with:

Silver 1984 Mustang LX 5.0 CFI AOD T-top coupe
Repainted cheaply in the mid-'90's. Badly faded soon after.

This picture taken in September 2019 after completely rebuilding / installing a 1995 disk brake 8.8 with 3.73's. Rear wheels are vintage 1999 V6 Mustang rims.
 

Attachments

  • 20190915_092716.jpg
    20190915_092716.jpg
    608.8 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
This beauty was found in a grocery store parking lot in Wylie, TX in 2016. Other than the whitewall tires and lack of t-tops it looks just like my car did in 1984 right down to the factory plastic wire spoke hub caps. My car was originally equipped with Goodyear Eagle GT black wall tires.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0525.JPG
    IMG_0525.JPG
    517.6 KB · Views: 0
Upgrades in the plan.
  • Cobra brakes front & rear
  • FMS shorty headers
  • Catted H-pipe and dual exhaust
  • GT40P heads
  • Ported Explorer lower intake
  • TFS1 cam
  • 8.8 w/ 3.73 gears already installed
  • AOD to T5 conversion
  • CFI to Sequential injection
  • 24 lb injectors
  • Cobra computer
  • Ford Motorsports engine harness
  • '95 throttle body
  • Mark VIII fan
  • 1983 rear facing hood scoop
  • 1984 1/2 GT nose with fog lights or Maiier Racing front air dam - undecided on which at this point
Parts for all of the above are already on hand.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Creomod
Holding valves up
Replies
5
Views
474
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
C
Drivetrain 8.8” gear install
Replies
14
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
2000xp8
First real drive in a long time, some observations and minor issues
Replies
65
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
R
Axle Research
Replies
22
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
fun331
87 LX 'Vert
Replies
8
Views
469
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
slow84lx
S
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu