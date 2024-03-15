I have a 5.0 project going that includes a stock 1994 5.0 intake assembly. It is NOT the GT40 style intake. It is the style first used on the 1991 Thunderbirds.What is the stock bore off the throttle body? 58mm, 60mm? I have a 65mm '98 Explorer throttle body that I was hoping would fit however, it has more of a square pattern whereas the 94 Mustang pattern is a bit more rectangular. Someone somewhere said that a 1996 Mustang 4.6 TB or a 1999 Crown Vic TB might bolt on, but I don't want to start buying parts that won't fit or purchase unnecessary performance parts for this engine which is primarily for Interstate travel or as local as going up to Sonic to get a half price after 8 shake. Thunderbird underhood file photo below.My recent purchase below of parts for 5.0 #2.I purchased these parts and the PO said that they didn't perform as expected. I see the restriction. I know that this isn't by far the best flowing 5.0 intake that is available however, I think the throttle body could be bumped up to 65-70mm. My coil-near-plug "proof of concept" 5.0 in my 1997 Mercury has a 65mm throttle body. The Explorer/Mountaineer engines have the 36-1 sensor ring on the HB that makes coil-near-plug fired 5.0s even possible. I'm using Ford sedan PCMs from c-o-p powertrains.Picture below of the 97MM 5.0 in progress. Rain delay...This picture is of the first fit of the coil-near-plug brackets that I designed. Now that the 2020 7.3 "Godzilla" engine exists, Ford coils are available to do coil-near-plug instead of a "cross company" coil swap. You have to use a PCM designed with 8 coil drivers. In the 5.0 Explorer/Mountaineer wasted spark PCMs there are only 4 coil drivers. The harness is near complete, and the intake is almost ready for the 19# 1999 Crown Vic fuel injectors to go in.More later on the first engine and I'm still working on the throttle body part of 5.0 #2.