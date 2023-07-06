2003 New Edge Mach 460 question.

L

LightSkinMocha

Jul 6, 2023
Hey all, I've frequented this forum for a while since I've owned my Mustang. I have a quick question that I can't find a definitive answer for on google. My car came with the Mach 460 sound system, the amps were bad when I bought it, so I got a new head unit (Dual Xdcpa10bt) and some cheap Walmart speakers, I wired the speakers directly to the head unit to bypass the factory connections. I did this just so I could have music that wasn't coming from the tweeters. Long story short, I wanted to know if I could use the 460 "woofers" as speakers if they're directly wired to each channel. The head unit outputs 4 ohms to each channel, 200 watts total, while the "woofers" are 8 ohms. From what I've seen online, you can do it, but every article specifically mentions an amplifier instead of a head unit, and mentions wiring the speakers in parallel, but for my specific case, I want to know what will happen if I put 8 ohm speakers on 4 ohm channels, thanks! I also want to know if it will even be worth the effort considering that I got the literal cheapest speakers at Walmart (Scosche) as a temporary fix.
 

