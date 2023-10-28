Selling this used but freshly(11/21) machined Manley 190350 crank.
I purchased it with the intent of building a shortblock for my boosted 2v. Decided to switch platforms and sell my car so I no longer need it.
Machine work was done by Ohio Crankshaft for the previous owner.
Asking $550 OBO
Local pickup in CT or will ship on buyers dime
I purchased it with the intent of building a shortblock for my boosted 2v. Decided to switch platforms and sell my car so I no longer need it.
Machine work was done by Ohio Crankshaft for the previous owner.
Asking $550 OBO
Local pickup in CT or will ship on buyers dime