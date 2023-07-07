Massive battery power drain

HI,

My garage queen has a huge parasitic power drain, its a Convertible and only gets out a hew times a year because of rain and my schedule . I keep a battery tender on it in winter. So this year took it out for a drive and noticed the battery gage was reading towards the lower end of normal and I wondered if maybe Alternator wasn't not charging it. I made a few stops but car started up fine. Next day went to drive and battery dead, I metered it and was only at 7volts. I decided to replace the battery after the battery charger could not restore power on it. New battery in drove fine, next day dead battery and low voltage, luckily I was able to recharge and disconnect from car for now. I have started to try and find the drain, setting my meter to 10amps, removed battery Neg cable and made a bridge between it and battery, it reads 14amps with nothing on and doors closed! I haven't gone through all the fuses yet but did unplug Alternator and then the only extra thing in the car is aftermarket radio and amp. With either of those 2 fuses removed still had drain. I started to try the fuses but ran out of time, however when my drivers door was open and metter hooked uo the drain went from 14amps to 5amps? I thought it would go other direction. Anyway What could draw so much power if not for the Alternator ,car aftermarket amp? My guess would be maybe the motor for the top? Any ideas? Thanks