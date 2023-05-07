Other day was driving home and noticed my battery gauge (holley digital dash) reading just over 12v. Normally it reads around 14.4v. Made it home, put the battery back on the trickle charger and thought all was well. Drove the car around a few times since and no issues, battery gauge was showing 14.4v driving as usual. Took the car out yesterday all was fine but on the way home it happened again, battery was reading around 12.1v then by the time I got home it was reading just under 8v. I kept the car idling in the garage and verified with a meter and it was just under 8v.



Put the battery back on trickle charger, woke up and tested it today. Car off- 12.3v, car running battery 14.4v.



Any ideas? I tested power at the 3 harness connector and its got power at green/red wire and yellow wire. Tested from alternator post to ground and its fine too.



Battery is 4 years old and kept on a trickle charge when car is not in use. Wondering if it could be a bad cell or 2 in the battery? Gonna try and have it load tested at auto zone and see what happens.