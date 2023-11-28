3g alternator with battery relocation question

Hey guys, I've just installed the 3g alternator in my '88. The battery is in the trunk. The bracket is cut and the connectors are done. My only hang up here is trying to find an 8 gauge fusable link to connect to the alternator. I ran a 4 guage wire from the alternator area to the trunk. A 175 amp fuse is mounted to the battery box and then it will connect to the kill switch. The previous owner had a 6 gauge wire with two 12g (teal 3.5mm) fusable links connected to the alternator. I like the idea of having both ends protected as close as possible to the sources since power can flow from either end if the wire is cut. Should I double up on 10 or 12 gauge fusable links? I know there are inline fuse holders but they are bulky, I'll go this route only if I have to.