I used to run the tapered style Maximum Motorsports MMTR-2 bumpsteer kit on my 1993 Coupe before I put their k-member in the car. When I went that direction I switched to the bolt through style and reused everything but the tapered stud, nuts, and spacers. I ended up buying new aluminum sleeves (from MM) and new QA1 N Series rod ends (P/N NMR10) for the kit as I thought some day I would need them for another build and then parked the kit in the cabinets in the garage.If I ever do build another Fox Mustang it would be a full MM suspension car so I would use the through bolt design. With that I figured I should put these up for sale as they are in really good condition and have all the spacers. The tapered stud, spacers and nuts have brake dust and what not on them so those should clean up really easy with some brake cleaner and a soft brush. The top nuts are 1/2"-20 nylock nuts and the bottom ones are 5/8-18 nylock jam nuts (thinner than standard nuts) if they needed to be replaced down the road.If anyone has interest in them I would take $150 shipped to the lower 48 states via ground. These are $200 new plus tax and shipping so I feel this is a really good price for the only thing being used is tapered stud portion of the kit. I live in the Tulsa, OK area so if anyone is local we can discuss meeting up.The installation instructions are here: