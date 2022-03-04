Middleagecrisis
Active Member
-
- Aug 23, 2020
-
- 99
-
- 45
-
- 28
Selling the following Mustang Fox Body parts in Central Texas:
- Ford Motorsports (FMS) unequal length shorty headers, with gaskets, for 86-93 Fox Body. Originally ceramic coated, but I had them media blasted and then painted to preserve metal. No surface rust on tubes before painting, excellent condition - SOLD
- SR Performance underdrive pulleys, black powder coated, P/N 525569 - $50
- '94 Mustang GT Mass Air Meter (70mm) w/adapter for cold air kit, 19 lb. injectors, works for Foxbody $50
- Factory "Spider" lifter hold down with new phenolic lifter holders, - $40
These parts were left over from my recently sold Mustang project. Need this stuff gone, so I've listed my bottom dollar prices. I take PayPal. Buyer is responsible for shipping. Parts are located in Seguin, TX.
- Ford Motorsports (FMS) unequal length shorty headers, with gaskets, for 86-93 Fox Body. Originally ceramic coated, but I had them media blasted and then painted to preserve metal. No surface rust on tubes before painting, excellent condition - SOLD
- SR Performance underdrive pulleys, black powder coated, P/N 525569 - $50
- '94 Mustang GT Mass Air Meter (70mm) w/adapter for cold air kit, 19 lb. injectors, works for Foxbody $50
- Factory "Spider" lifter hold down with new phenolic lifter holders, - $40
These parts were left over from my recently sold Mustang project. Need this stuff gone, so I've listed my bottom dollar prices. I take PayPal. Buyer is responsible for shipping. Parts are located in Seguin, TX.
Attachments
Last edited: