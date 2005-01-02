Mustang II Member's rides

77sleeper
Most of us have had some great progress on our cars, post your latest pics.
finally done.77sleeper said:Most of us have had some great progress on our cars, post your latest pics.
T0BASC032 said:Nice Rides!
I have to ask CobraIILover though, what's the deal with the '74 having the T-top?
CobraIILover said:It's had a 78 roof grafted into it.
• 351w block, bored and stroked to 393ci
• Forged 3.85” SCAT crank, JE SRP pistons, h-beam rods
• Canfield aluminum cylinder heads (2.02/1.60)
• 1.6 ratio roller rockers
• Edelbrock RPM Air-Gap intake (1500-6500rpm)
• Holley 650 CFM 4 Barrel Carburetor (with Proform main body)
• Compcams XE274H cam (1800-6000 rpm range)
• Ron Davis universal aluminum radiator
• Moroso 7 quart oil pan
• MSD 6AL ignition, MSD Blaster 2 coil, MSD billet distributor
• Hooker headers: 1 5/8" primaries, 3" collectors
• 3" exhaust system, Magnaflow mufflers, high flow catalytic converters, and x-pipe.
• SN95 T5 transmission, MGW short throw shifter
• 3.55:1 limited slip rear end