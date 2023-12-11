For Sale Mustang II racing Aerospace front brake system components

M

My2001car

Member
Feb 2, 2023
4
20
13
#1
$400 - Aerospace front Mustang 2 style :kit Includes mounting hardware , 2 sets of hawk brake pads, two rotors, two calipers, two universal ford mounting brackets and bolts, bearings , seals. - - - - New - (2) NEW Aerospace Components Single Piston Floating Style Caliper Billet 6061 Aluminum ConstructionSingle Piston Floating Style CaliperBillet 6061 Aluminum Construction1 3/4 Diameter Piston1/8-27 NPT Inlet and Bleeder Screw PortUses 3.25 Square Inch PadFits Rotors .32" ThickMustang 11 and others
aeoro space kit.JPG
aerospace parts.JPG
View attachment 716305
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AeroCoupe
Granada Front Disc, 9” Drum Rear, 86 Bronco II MC, and Manual Brakes - Pedal Slack
Replies
7
Views
727
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
B
For Sale 1986 Capstang (Part Capri & part Mustang) $12,000 Galena, Ohio
Replies
1
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
General karthief
General karthief
E
For Sale 1989 LX Notch 410ci 85mm turbo 8 pt cage 9" rear end
Replies
1
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Freakinstang
F
revhead347
Drivetrain 33 spline SN axle with ABS and parking brake build
Replies
2
Views
3K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
D
The definitive SN95 GT to Cobra brake upgrade. Part numbers and pictures.
Replies
3
Views
5K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
dr.zed
D
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu