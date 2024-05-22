Mustang seats 1994-2004

Hi I was just wondering if anyone could tell me what the 4 buttons do on the new edge mustang seats thinking about picking up some gt seats from a junk yard for my car as an upgrade form my v6 94 seats (want a seat that goes lower and has more bolstering).

Just though I would ask because I can’t test them out in the junk yard and no one online wants to post something as trivial as how the seats work:lol:.

So yea what are the best sn95 seats with nice features lumbar and all that nice stuff.
 

