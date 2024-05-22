Mustang seats 1994-2004

Hi I was just wondering if anyone could tell me what the 4 buttons do on the new edge mustang seats thinking about picking up some gt seats from a junk yard for my car as an upgrade form my v6 94 seats (want a seat that goes lower and has more bolstering).
Just though I would ask because I can’t test them out in the junk yard and no one online wants to post something as trivial as how the seats work.
So yea what are the best sn95 seats with nice features lumbar and all that nice stuff.
