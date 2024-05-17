My 04 mustang

May 16, 2024
All I'm gonna say is status kill if yoou know you know
 

I am certain that your sleek, white, silky-smooth Cabriolet is the envy of all those at the fuel stop/BBQ Rib Crib but I must once again remind you of appearances. :blushingsmileythatIdonthave:


Noobz347 said:
Statuskill,

I notice that you are NOT running an avatar in this forum. This is a SERIOUS problem as the lack of an avatar indicates that you have little to no status within the forum.

How can one reasonably expect the members of such an elite forum as Stangnet, to take him/her seriously? Members here are the upper crust of the automotive world, as I'm sure that you are aware. Yet you, yourself have not taken your membership seriously enough to display the due reverence, respect, and responsibility that go along with obtaining a place within this organization.

I realize that this may have just been a simple oversight on your part and failed to accurately recognize the serious gravity of the situation. As such, I've taken the time to search out the avatar that best suits you and the status that you've obtained in the real world so that all in your digital presence will be able to recognize your position.

Here is the avatar that I mention. You may need to resize it to conform to the standards set by the forum but I'm sure that will be a small problem, and that someone of your status has people to handle such things.

StatusKill said:
Thank you so much! As you may know I am new to online forums and was not aware of the stigma associated with not having an avatar. To my dismay I allowed my man servant to take off this Columbus Day, without pay of course, thus leaving me without the help needed to properly resize the image. Maybe you would be a dear and resize it for me? For now I will use my hand woven Tommy Bahama status hat as an avatar.

TIA
SK
