My lucky day !

I have been looking for an automatic for a 2005 GT for a year now . Found this 05 about 30 miles from my house ,bought it for 2000 because the owner did a little wiring and set it on fire ! Burned the wrap off the wiring but didnt hurt the wires . Got it home ,replaced all the fuses because the tops of most of them melted ,set a new battery in it and it fired right up . He had already started to strip it because he didnt think it would run again haha!
I pulled the motor and tranny today and found it had a new alternator ,starter and the big surprise is a rebuilt trany!
It has drilled and slotted disks ,that dont even have the surface machining scuffed ,new struts and a lowering kit . Lots of good sheet metal .
I should have the tranny swapped into Red sometime next week .
I was going to sell the motor ,only 121000 miles and runs great ,i drove it before i pulled it apart . Going to hang on to the motor for a spare.
