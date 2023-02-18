My lucky day !

I have been looking for an automatic for a 2005 GT for a year now . Found this 05 about 30 miles from my house ,bought it for 2000 because the owner did a little wiring and set it on fire ! Burned the wrap off the wiring but didnt hurt the wires . Got it home ,replaced all the fuses because the tops of most of them melted ,set a new battery in it and it fired right up . He had already started to strip it because he didnt think it would run again haha!I pulled the motor and tranny today and found it had a new alternator ,starter and the big surprise is a rebuilt trany!It has drilled and slotted disks ,that dont even have the surface machining scuffed ,new struts and a lowering kit . Lots of good sheet metal .I should have the tranny swapped into Red sometime next week .I was going to sell the motor ,only 121000 miles and runs great ,i drove it before i pulled it apart . Going to hang on to the motor for a spare.