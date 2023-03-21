My new Project

Yamahasrx700

Member
Mar 21, 2023
New to the forum but certainly not to Mustangs. My current terror is a 545 ci 1969 notchback that runs 10’s on the street. I have had it since High School (1985). My new current project is a 1990 LX that I am stuffing a 472 (460) with a C4. It will be street driven, 5 lug ,small tire,10 point cage, 4 link, coil overs and totally connected. I am a professional fabricator specializing in street car chassis, hidden connectors, 4 links,coil overs and Mustang 2 front conversions. Its amazing how much smaller a Fox Body is compared to my 69.
 
Mar 21, 2023
A shot of my 69, the 545 that's in it and my new project
 

Mar 21, 2023
Got the 472 in the car. I got to buton up the little stuff, fire it up and do burn outs. Then I'll work on the rest.
 

