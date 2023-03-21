My new Project

New to the forum but certainly not to Mustangs. My current terror is a 545 ci 1969 notchback that runs 10’s on the street. I have had it since High School (1985). My new current project is a 1990 LX that I am stuffing a 472 (460) with a C4. It will be street driven, 5 lug ,small tire,10 point cage, 4 link, coil overs and totally connected. I am a professional fabricator specializing in street car chassis, hidden connectors, 4 links,coil overs and Mustang 2 front conversions. Its amazing how much smaller a Fox Body is compared to my 69.