Wayne Waldrep
Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
- Apr 14, 2003
1,269
692
143
56
Does anyone have a fox with the front and rear bumper covers removed? I need the dimension shown for the front and rear if possible. Making a drawing and don't have access at the moment to a car. And a plus if you happen to have one......rough height to the ground/floor from the centerline of the same mounting plates front and rear. I know this last one will vary greatly but for the purposes of this drawing, it will be close enough.
Thanks!