Paint and Body Need a couple dimensions if possible.....

Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
15 Year Member
Apr 14, 2003
1,269
692
143
56
Cuba, AL
Capture.JPG


Does anyone have a fox with the front and rear bumper covers removed? I need the dimension shown for the front and rear if possible. Making a drawing and don't have access at the moment to a car. And a plus if you happen to have one......rough height to the ground/floor from the centerline of the same mounting plates front and rear. I know this last one will vary greatly but for the purposes of this drawing, it will be close enough.
Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Wiring a battery relocated to trunk
Replies
7
Views
260
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
8
67-68 Correct Dimensions
Replies
0
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
80grit
8
A
1991 5.0 with HCI - started car, running for a few minutes, started pushing coolant into the overflow tank and then puking out from there. I'm lost
Replies
6
Views
819
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
Gs1987GT
Fox GT side ground effect issues
Replies
25
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Gs1987GT
Gs1987GT
S
Engine Ultimate mystery need help
Replies
3
Views
765
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Pinellas50
P
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu