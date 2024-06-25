Hi All. I'm new to this forum and hope someone will be able to assist me. My '84 Fox 5.0 with a carb and manual transmission is in need of a new or functional AC cutoff swtich. The AC, choke and alternator recently stopped working and I found the switch and wiring, located on the intake on the driver's side of the engine near the carb (original factory Holley) pretty much destroyed by heat over the years. A workaround using a jumper cable has gotten the charging system up and running but I still don't have an electric choke or AC. I know the part is obsolete so am looking for anyone who has or knows who might have this switch, used on 83 and 84 models. Part no. I belive is E4PZ-9S520A. Thanks for any help you can give me.