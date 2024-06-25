WTB/Trade Need AC Cutoff Switch for 1984 Fox with 5.0 Manual Transmission and carb

Hi All. I'm new to this forum and hope someone will be able to assist me. My '84 Fox 5.0 with a carb and manual transmission is in need of a new or functional AC cutoff swtich. The AC, choke and alternator recently stopped working and I found the switch and wiring, located on the intake on the driver's side of the engine near the carb (original factory Holley) pretty much destroyed by heat over the years. A workaround using a jumper cable has gotten the charging system up and running but I still don't have an electric choke or AC. I know the part is obsolete so am looking for anyone who has or knows who might have this switch, used on 83 and 84 models. Part no. I belive is E4PZ-9S520A. Thanks for any help you can give me.
 

Hi All. I'm new to this forum and hope someone will be able to assist me. My '84 Fox 5.0 with a carb and manual transmission is in need of a new or functional AC cutoff swtich. The AC, choke and alternator recently stopped working and I found the switch and wiring, located on the intake on the driver's side of the engine near the carb (original factory Holley) pretty much destroyed by heat over the years. A workaround using a jumper cable has gotten the charging system up and running but I still don't have an electric choke or AC. I know the part is obsolete so am looking for anyone who has or knows who might have this switch, used on 83 and 84 models. Part no. I belive is E4PZ-9S520A. Thanks for any help you can give me.
