I posted this earlier in the Fox tech section and put down electrical as a prefix, yet post ended up in in the WTD/trade section??? Hopefully this will go the tech/electrical section. I'm new to this forum. I need a AC cutoff swtich for my 1984 Mustang 5.0 with AC and original Holley carb. Old switch is toast and needs to be replaced in order to get the AC and electric choke working. Car wasn't charging so I had to do a jumper on one of the terminals in order to get alternator working. The part number is E4PZ-9S520A It's failure causes a domino situation taking out choke, alternator and AC. At least car is drivable for now.