Need advice, I'm looking to do bolt on combo for a mod motor,

M

marquis999

New Member
May 4, 2023
1
0
0
who has dyno numbers on a good intake for my 4.6L mustang 2005. gonna do the e85 kit and wanted to beef up it up with;
intake manifold:
cold intake
freebreathing headers exhaust

Does anyone has good dyno stats that prove what are the best options without breaking the bank?
Thank you so much in advance.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

5ltr7up
Engine New to camshafts...what all do I need to purchase to do it right?
Replies
4
Views
427
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
impropernick
351w swap advice
Replies
8
Views
799
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
impropernick
impropernick
TomOsiris
Popping/Extreme Loss of Power/Misfire under load?? 1989 HCI 302.
Replies
18
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
DOHCtor
D
C
Stock stroke 351w 11r combos/dyno results?
Replies
3
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
Halford4491
New to me Fox body. Looking for Rough HP and compression ratio
Replies
5
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu