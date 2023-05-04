Need advice, I'm looking to do bolt on combo for a mod motor,

marquis999
who has dyno numbers on a good intake for my 4.6L mustang 2005. gonna do the e85 kit and wanted to beef up it up with;
intake manifold:
cold intake
freebreathing headers exhaust
Does anyone has good dyno stats that prove what are the best options without breaking the bank?
Thank you so much in advance.
