Need help with Microsquirt idle

FirstFox93

Mar 8, 2024
New York
Hey everyone, I’m new here so be easy. I just picked up my first Foxbody. It’s a 93 GT with 347 stroker. I’m having some idle issues with Microsquirt and have no idea where to begin. I did a datalog with it idling, and also when I hit the throttle it just wants to fall on its face after RPMs drop back down. I don’t know how to get it to the point where I can give it fuel/come to a stop, without it just wanting to die. I’m new to Microsquirt/Tuning as a whole but want to learn. I can upload a datalog, show my fuel/ignition tables/ whatever is needed. Thank you.
 

  • first log idle.mlg
    322.5 KB · Views: 1
  • Screenshot (1).png
    Screenshot (1).png
    281.6 KB · Views: 3

