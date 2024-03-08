Need help with Microsquirt idle

FirstFox93
Hey everyone, I’m new here so be easy. I just picked up my first Foxbody. It’s a 93 GT with 347 stroker. I’m having some idle issues with Microsquirt and have no idea where to begin. I did a datalog with it idling, and also when I hit the throttle it just wants to fall on its face after RPMs drop back down. I don’t know how to get it to the point where I can give it fuel/come to a stop, without it just wanting to die. I’m new to Microsquirt/Tuning as a whole but want to learn. I can upload a datalog, show my fuel/ignition tables/ whatever is needed. Thank you.