Idling but really rich

J

Jason Halbison

New Member
Jun 11, 2023
3
0
1
Good afternoon . I recently perched a megasqurit from LMR and of course like anyone new to tuning I"m having my fair share of trouble. after watching videos and reading on here and Facebook the car is idling! I don't think it is close to being right, its running really rich. I have watch the videos on black fox youtube channel and it did help but it no where close to being right. I have not driven the car yet since i just got it to idle today after 3 days of messing with it. If someone could look at my datalog and tune and point me in the right direction that would be great.I know Black Fox offers tuning help for a price =).
 

Attachments

  • 2023-06-12_15.03.12.mlg
    169.9 KB · Views: 0
  • Jason.msq
    119.5 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot 2023-06-12 152035.png
    Screenshot 2023-06-12 152035.png
    405.5 KB · Views: 0

