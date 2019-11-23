Need MSPNP2 tune help/guidance

I recently purchased an '88 Gt that has turned into a bit more of a project than anticipated. Long story short, I found out a MS2PNP ECU was installed and have been trying to mess around with start-up idle issues. I've messed around with the idle control settings and numerous other settings and cant seem to get it sorted out. Is it possible for someone to glance over what I have tune wise to see if i'm missing something? Or even another tune to start off of that may lead me in a better direction? I'm new this tuning and forum thing so bear with me. Car has crate Ford crate 306 engine with 36lb injectors and a holley systemax II intake with a larger fuel pump. Other than that the car is completely stock. Car occasionally starts and immediately revs up to 3k for 5ish seconds then has a bad surging idle. Also, I cant get a clear answer as to if I need to run the idle motor on "inverted" or not. If I run it on "normal" as seen recommended in some places, the rpms stay way high. Any help/guidance is greatly appreciated.