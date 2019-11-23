Need MSPNP2 tune help/guidance

Red5ohh

Nov 23, 2019
Philadelphia PA
I recently purchased an '88 Gt that has turned into a bit more of a project than anticipated. Long story short, I found out a MS2PNP ECU was installed and have been trying to mess around with start-up idle issues. I've messed around with the idle control settings and numerous other settings and cant seem to get it sorted out. Is it possible for someone to glance over what I have tune wise to see if i'm missing something? Or even another tune to start off of that may lead me in a better direction? I'm new this tuning and forum thing so bear with me. Car has crate Ford crate 306 engine with 36lb injectors and a holley systemax II intake with a larger fuel pump. Other than that the car is completely stock. Car occasionally starts and immediately revs up to 3k for 5ish seconds then has a bad surging idle. Also, I cant get a clear answer as to if I need to run the idle motor on "inverted" or not. If I run it on "normal" as seen recommended in some places, the rpms stay way high. Any help/guidance is greatly appreciated.
 

  • mustang 1.msq
So the tune is basically setup just enough for the car to run and drive.. Before you dive down the rabbit hole making random changes I suggest that you take the time to read some of the help pages i have made and to watch my videos on setting up closed loop idle. this will get you ready to start tuning.

You can find my pages in my signature at the bottom, you may have to expand the signature box first.
 
Sorry for the delay in response! Those videos helped out a ton and after following along with your process with the idle valve and timing sweeps for setting up a closed loop idle, my car starts up and idles so much better and those high rpms on start up are gone. I really appreciate your time and effort into helping me figure all this stuff out.
 
great videos A91what! I caught the devil with mine, diy wasn't much help If it's truely plug and play it should idle out the box as my engine is stock heads/cam/intake
 
great videos A91what! I caught the devil with mine, diy wasn't much help If it's truely plug and play it should idle out the box as my engine is stock heads/cam/intake
Well it is PNP, you do however have to get the right base tune to start with. If you need more help please start your own thread so we dont get mixed up in someone else's

Thank you for the feedback, I will have more videos coming out once the new engine is back together in the car. FYI the tune DIY sends is meant for 91 octane, you need to reduce the WOT timing down to 28-29* to safely run 87
 
So the tune is basically setup just enough for the car to run and drive.. Before you dive down the rabbit hole making random changes I suggest that you take the time to read some of the help pages i have made and to watch my videos on setting up closed loop idle. this will get you ready to start tuning.

You can find my pages in my signature at the bottom, you may have to expand the signature box first.
Sorry I know this thread is old but I have been working with DIY auto tune trying to get my idle stable. Not getting anywhere quickly. Your video was the most information I've found yet. Thank you!
 
