Greetings fellow Mustang lovers!

Hello everyone, I am from Kentucky, 70 yr old army disabled combat vet. I have owned several Mustangs over the years but currently have three. A highly modified 68 coupe street cruiser which I bought before my army years in 1977. My wife has a very nice red 66 coupe(200 inline 6 with a C4) which is close to all original. And most recently I picked up a non-running 2009 GT. My brother owns several Mustangs, in fact most of my family pretty much has Mustangs on the brain! I'll soon convert my 68 to an automatic due to a leg injury I suffered on my final deployment. It has a super stiff clutch and there is no way I can handle that anymore. Not sure about the 09 GT, it's clutch pedal takes much lesser effort than my 68, so perhaps I can keep it as is...I'm not a fan of automatics. It also has a most perplexing issue that has me completely buffaloed...I'll be posting about that soon in the tech forum area.



I'll be looking forward to reading and learning more about various Mustangs from fellow members on this forum. It's a pleasure to join this forum!