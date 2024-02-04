New Edge noob in Canada

Rembrant
Hi Folks,
I am the new owner of a "new" 22 year old Mustang GT. I just purchased a clean 2002 GT in Laser Red.
I'm kind of a long time Ford guy and have built several trucks, but this is my first Mustang. I grew up around/during the Foxbody car era, but I recently developed an interest in the 1994-2004 cars. I've built a couple nice pushrod 5.0 engines and originally intended to buy a 1994-1995 Mustang GT, but in any case ended up with this 2002 model.
So, I have some learning to do with the 4.6 mod motor.
Anyway, I have a couple questions about the car so I guess I'll go find the correct forum and see if I can get started.
Thanks all.
