New Edge noob in Canada

R

Rembrant

New Member
Jan 24, 2024
2
0
1
Atlantic Canada
#1
Hi Folks,

I am the new owner of a "new" 22 year old Mustang GT. I just purchased a clean 2002 GT in Laser Red.
I'm kind of a long time Ford guy and have built several trucks, but this is my first Mustang. I grew up around/during the Foxbody car era, but I recently developed an interest in the 1994-2004 cars. I've built a couple nice pushrod 5.0 engines and originally intended to buy a 1994-1995 Mustang GT, but in any case ended up with this 2002 model.
So, I have some learning to do with the 4.6 mod motor;).

Anyway, I have a couple questions about the car so I guess I'll go find the correct forum and see if I can get started.
Thanks all.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
New Member from New Zealand
Replies
6
Views
573
The Welcome Wagon
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
C
New member from South Carolina
Replies
3
Views
297
The Welcome Wagon
Willybill32
Willybill32
T
Hey from Arkansas!
Replies
1
Views
718
The Welcome Wagon
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
P
LED Flasher EP27 constant clicking problem
Replies
2
Views
623
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
PSKSAM2
P
90sickfox
New edition to the fox den
Replies
10
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu