New forum member here!

X

Xciter

New Member
Apr 4, 2024
1
0
1
Pittsburgh PA
#1
Hello all!

I have a 2017 Mustang GT in Grabber Blue. It has a VMP Odin on it, SP long tube headers, 3.73 gears, Anderson carbon fiber hood, etc.

I’ve had a couple other Mustangs over the years, a 1996 Cobra and a 2004 Terminator, they were both stock.

I have been into cars for 35 year and have owned a lot of cars over the years, including a Buick GN, a Subaru Sti and a few Corvettes. Those were all modded.

I know I’ll have questions, hence the reason for joining.

Thanks!

Jim
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0482.jpeg
    IMG_0482.jpeg
    427.6 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_0500.jpeg
    IMG_0500.jpeg
    639.5 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
I'm a new member...
Replies
2
Views
753
The Welcome Wagon
Badcatt
B
C
New from Virginia
Replies
3
Views
912
The Welcome Wagon
92calpysofoxx
92calpysofoxx
S
New member from Cape Cod
Replies
9
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
chrlsful
C
A
New Guy, Old Car
Replies
3
Views
976
The Welcome Wagon
kiddiccarus
kiddiccarus
G
New member here.
Replies
1
Views
480
The Welcome Wagon
kiddiccarus
kiddiccarus
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu