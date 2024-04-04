New forum member here!

Xciter
Hello all!
I have a 2017 Mustang GT in Grabber Blue. It has a VMP Odin on it, SP long tube headers, 3.73 gears, Anderson carbon fiber hood, etc.
I’ve had a couple other Mustangs over the years, a 1996 Cobra and a 2004 Terminator, they were both stock.
I have been into cars for 35 year and have owned a lot of cars over the years, including a Buick GN, a Subaru Sti and a few Corvettes. Those were all modded.
I know I’ll have questions, hence the reason for joining.
Thanks!
Jim
