New from the North

Gunguru42

New Member
Feb 6, 2023
1
0
1
Hi Stangers!

I took place in a mustang when I was like 10-12 yo, and from then I always wanted one, dreamed about getting one.

35 years later, my dream come true!

I adopted a 2000 GT convertible in very good shape. For now she's hibernating for winter.

I will go through this forum to find answers and create new needs.

54EE5CFC-A7A3-4FB4-B8E5-BFC40AB285D3.jpeg
 

