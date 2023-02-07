New from the North

Hi Stangers!
I took place in a mustang when I was like 10-12 yo, and from then I always wanted one, dreamed about getting one.
35 years later, my dream come true!
I adopted a 2000 GT convertible in very good shape. For now she's hibernating for winter.
I will go through this forum to find answers and create new needs.
