New Here 78 Mustang II Just installed C4 no engaugemnet

W

woody20012

New Member
Oct 12, 2023
1
0
0
Buffalo NY
#1
I rebuilt my 78 Mustang C4 Bad Shoes video was great. I installed it and only had forward gear, rear tires spun freely. I pulled down the pan and found the gear shift lever was installed wrong. The piston was pinned to the back of the case. I dropped the pans and pulled the valve body. The valve was a little tight but freed up and moved smoothly. Reinstalled it correctly and have no engagement of any kind. No reverse, or drive?
Pulled it down again just be be sure but same no engagement. Any Ideas?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AeroCoupe
Granada Front Disc, 9” Drum Rear, 86 Bronco II MC, and Manual Brakes - Pedal Slack
Replies
7
Views
583
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Should I Get a New Clutch Fork and Pivot Ball Stud?
Replies
13
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
96pushrod
96pushrod
J
New 98 Mustang Cobra Owner
Replies
1
Views
558
SVT Tech Forum
Shuttleman83
S
Justin87
Drivetrain C4 transmission leak question
Replies
9
Views
2K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
skiwesser11
Drivetrain New Ram Clutch and G Force gear set cable tension concerns.
Replies
1
Views
535
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Dan02gt
Dan02gt
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu