New Here 78 Mustang II Just installed C4 no engaugemnet

woody20012
- Oct 12, 2023
I rebuilt my 78 Mustang C4 Bad Shoes video was great. I installed it and only had forward gear, rear tires spun freely. I pulled down the pan and found the gear shift lever was installed wrong. The piston was pinned to the back of the case. I dropped the pans and pulled the valve body. The valve was a little tight but freed up and moved smoothly. Reinstalled it correctly and have no engagement of any kind. No reverse, or drive?
Pulled it down again just be be sure but same no engagement. Any Ideas?
