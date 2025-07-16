New Member from outside Pittsburgh, PA

New member here from just south of Pittsburgh in Cecil Township. I just purchased a 1990 Mustang GT 5spd convertible and have already used the forums to find bits of info. Thanks for the help so far and thanks in advance. Here are a few pics of it washed, waxed and ready for the road. Obviously some imperfections, but overall it's very nice for 95,000 miles.

It came with 2 sets of wheels (ponies and some generic drag rims) and it had the ponies on the front and the drags on the back. I put the ponies all around and went with Toyo Extensa HP II 245/50-R16s. I didn't get a good pic of it, but the previous owner also removed the luggage rack and added a wing instead. A definite upgrade IMO! Under the hood, it came with an Edelbrock Performer intake and also a fan upgrade.

I haven't done much to it yet, but I'll slowly but surely work on some upgrades. But DAMN, this hobby gets expensive and adds up quickly!

Thanks for looking!

Mustang (1).webp
Mustang (2).webp
Mustang (7).webp
Mustang (6).webp
 
