New Member from outside Pittsburgh, PA

New member here from just south of Pittsburgh in Cecil Township. I just purchased a 1990 Mustang GT 5spd convertible and have already used the forums to find bits of info. Thanks for the help so far and thanks in advance. Here are a few pics of it washed, waxed and ready for the road. Obviously some imperfections, but overall it's very nice for 95,000 miles.It came with 2 sets of wheels (ponies and some generic drag rims) and it had the ponies on the front and the drags on the back. I put the ponies all around and went with Toyo Extensa HP II 245/50-R16s. I didn't get a good pic of it, but the previous owner also removed the luggage rack and added a wing instead. A definite upgrade IMO! Under the hood, it came with an Edelbrock Performer intake and also a fan upgrade.I haven't done much to it yet, but I'll slowly but surely work on some upgrades. But DAMN, this hobby gets expensive and adds up quickly!Thanks for looking!