New Member from Rochester NY

Just joined, will be doing lots of research and hopefully get answers from you all.
I have a 88LX 4 cyl that I'm going ham on. New motor trans, suspension, driveline, wheels.. Everything this winter.
My main question currently is what wires I leave in after pulling the motor out and putting a carbureted 331 stroker. No AC no smog. Trying to keep engine bay clean as possible.
