New member to Stang.Net

M

MI6Agent007

New Member
Apr 3, 2024
1
0
1
Ontario
#1
Hello All,

I’m Miguel, and new here. I am looking forward to start on my new project, restoring my ‘66 289 A-code factory automatic Fastback. Going to take my time, learn as I go, and build her right, so wish me a lot of luck.

Really quick forum poll, if your uncle is offering to give you his ‘73 351 Cleveland Mack 1 which he is the original owner that needs full restoration also, should I accept it? I’m torn because I want it solely because it’s my uncle, but honestly not really a fan of that body style. What say you?

Thank you,
 

Attachments

  • 0812081219.jpeg
    0812081219.jpeg
    24.6 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
New to Forum from Dallas
Replies
7
Views
825
The Welcome Wagon
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
L
New member and new pony owner
Replies
1
Views
477
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
H
SOLD Trick Flow 351w R series EFI manifold upper and lower NEW In BOX NEVER installed
Replies
2
Views
387
Engine and Power Adder
Hizdudeness
H
O
Resolved New here, bad electrical problems
Replies
3
Views
770
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Oxfordwhite01gt
O
E
For Sale 1991 Ford Mustang GT Convertible for sale
Replies
0
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
ejregenfuss
E
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu