New member to Stang.Net

MI6Agent007
- Apr 3, 2024
Hello All,
I’m Miguel, and new here. I am looking forward to start on my new project, restoring my ‘66 289 A-code factory automatic Fastback. Going to take my time, learn as I go, and build her right, so wish me a lot of luck.
Really quick forum poll, if your uncle is offering to give you his ‘73 351 Cleveland Mack 1 which he is the original owner that needs full restoration also, should I accept it? I’m torn because I want it solely because it’s my uncle, but honestly not really a fan of that body style. What say you?
Thank you,
