New member with 98

I got a 1998 mustang gt that I bought in 2000, then sold it to my mom, with drove it for the next 20+ years, I got the car back, its like a time machine. Very cool. I've been reading some old posts about mods. is this still the best path?



(Get the Trick Flow Twisted Wedge 185's as they correct the valve angle issue from the stock heads. You can use stage 3 Comp Cams (XE270AH) or similar as well as the aluminum intake manifold that you can find for the engine (professional products I believe, although they have so-so reviews I have no issues with mine). Finally, you can get a set of stainless steel no name headers off ebay (again people bash on them but mine came beautifully TIG welded and have no issues after 40,000 miles besides the obvious discoloration but who cares). As I have programmed it into my dynosim6, it can get you in the ballpark of 360 HP and around the same torque. It'll be a pretty ballsy engine too because it has a very wide HP curve (area under the curve is what really makes a car fast))



and then, what do I do for tuning? I don't think HP will talk to a 98