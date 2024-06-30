Was a member years ago, just rejoined...

I was a member back in the late 90s, but fell off the foxbody wagon and built a few late 50's Fords. Well, I've just bought a '90 LX 5.0 coupe, disassembled of course. I was going to cut it up into a hotrod until I found it was a real V8 car. I won't be restoring it, but I also won't be doing anything that can't be reversed. All the wiring is intact, only the computer is missing. I am doing a 351 swap with carb, but using the return before the regulator trick, and plugging into the TPI connector for the ignition, using a Mallory hyfire box and distributor. Eventually, I will stroke my roller cam 351W or maybe even swap to a Coyote 5.0 later on. I am just tired of the old cars after messing with them for 25 years, and getting back to a fun and quick street car. The best thing about these little cars is the new parts availability. Parts for 57 Fords are non-existent, and working on this strawberry red coupe will be easy compared to 10 years of parts gathering for a 67 year old car.