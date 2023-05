NEW! SS3 Fog Light Kit for the 2015-2017 Ford Mustang! | Diode Dynamics

Our SAE Driving optic is designed to supplement your high beams, but it’s great for improving general illumination as well. Rather than a typical "spot" pattern, the Stage Series Driving pattern shines in an 18x8 degree spread, providing just enough width to completely light up the road ahead at high speeds.





Our SAE Fog optic provides an extremely wide field of illumination, with high-intensity light output over an entire 80-degree spread. It serves as a great upgrade for any factory foglamp, and will fully illuminate the area in front of your vehicle. Choose your output color of 6000K cool white or 3000K selective yellow, which is popular for cutting through inclement weather.

Two (2) SS3 3” Round LED Pods

Two (2) H11 DT Adapters

Mounting brackets and hardware