New user 2010 V6

L

LaurenJo01

New Member
Jun 20, 2024
1
0
1
Weatherford Tx
#1
Greetings. I knew to the forum (obviously). lol. But I’m desperate. I have a 2010 V6 base model that’s a ton of fun to drive and right now is also my daily driver. I have a confirmed cylinder 2 misfire. It seems heat and load specific. What I’ve done to date.
Changed all plugs, wires, coil pack and injectors. Both north and south O2 sensors as well on both banks. Still a number 2 misfire when hot and even more under load. However even that is not consistent. This problem came out of nowhere about 4 weeks ago. I s owned this car since 2010. (New). Has 119k miles. Looking for suggestions, ideas. Or. Know. Issues. Thanks.
 

