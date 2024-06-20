New user 2010 V6

LaurenJo01
New Member
-
- Jun 20, 2024
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
Greetings. I knew to the forum (obviously). lol. But I’m desperate. I have a 2010 V6 base model that’s a ton of fun to drive and right now is also my daily driver. I have a confirmed cylinder 2 misfire. It seems heat and load specific. What I’ve done to date.
Changed all plugs, wires, coil pack and injectors. Both north and south O2 sensors as well on both banks. Still a number 2 misfire when hot and even more under load. However even that is not consistent. This problem came out of nowhere about 4 weeks ago. I s owned this car since 2010. (New). Has 119k miles. Looking for suggestions, ideas. Or. Know. Issues. Thanks.
Changed all plugs, wires, coil pack and injectors. Both north and south O2 sensors as well on both banks. Still a number 2 misfire when hot and even more under load. However even that is not consistent. This problem came out of nowhere about 4 weeks ago. I s owned this car since 2010. (New). Has 119k miles. Looking for suggestions, ideas. Or. Know. Issues. Thanks.