Newbie 1970 Coupe - Rebuild

Republic70
New Member
-
- Apr 10, 2024
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
Hey All,
I'm trying to bring my first car, 1970 Coupe, back to life again. I have had the engine rebuilt a couple of times. It's been sitting for a couple of years and trying to get it to turnover. I replaced the battery and tried putting some gas in the gas tank and started her up and she wants to start but won't fully turn over. If that makes sense. Any help would be great. Trying to do it myself this time.
I'm trying to bring my first car, 1970 Coupe, back to life again. I have had the engine rebuilt a couple of times. It's been sitting for a couple of years and trying to get it to turnover. I replaced the battery and tried putting some gas in the gas tank and started her up and she wants to start but won't fully turn over. If that makes sense. Any help would be great. Trying to do it myself this time.