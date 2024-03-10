Newcomer from Long Island, New York

Moondog2178
New Member
-
- Mar 10, 2024
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hey guys, newbie here. Just bought a 1989 LX 5.0 convertible w/AOD tranny. 38k miles, orig owner, garaged and covered since new. Never seen snow or rain. Been driven 700 miles the last 7 years. Great condition. Only mods previous owner did was 3.73 gears and Dynomax exhaust in ‘07. Looking to wake the car up a bit. Can anyone recommend any other mods? Not looking to race it. I’m 55 and just looking to cruise with it. Thanks for your inputP