Newcomer from Long Island, New York

Hey guys, newbie here. Just bought a 1989 LX 5.0 convertible w/AOD tranny. 38k miles, orig owner, garaged and covered since new. Never seen snow or rain. Been driven 700 miles the last 7 years. Great condition. Only mods previous owner did was 3.73 gears and Dynomax exhaust in ‘07. Looking to wake the car up a bit. Can anyone recommend any other mods? Not looking to race it. I’m 55 and just looking to cruise with it. Thanks for your inputP
 

