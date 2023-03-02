Meet Snow Beast

So I caught mustang fever right around Christmas time. Haven't had it in a few years, and usually it revolves around my 89 LX. It was kinda different this time, caught the fever with a cobra edge to it. Couldn't help myself, it was real strong this time. Found a black '07 with the power pack 600 on it. She had a previous accident and was a bit more $$$$ than I thought it might be worth and I managed to talk myself out of that one. Then I found this '08 vert in grey. 40 000 miles on her, Steeda blower pulley and their cold air intake. A set of rear control arms on her (probably was a wheel hop car, but it's not now). A few cosmetics like LED lights and shifter ball. New F1's on the back and P zero's up front. All new EBC rotors and yellow stuff pads. Looked pretty sweet and I was helpless to resist her. The price was nice as well.

We waited 3 weeks for the shipping company, then the old owner got pissed off and went to U-Haul and rented a tandem axle trailer and towed it to my place (I paid him but it was sure good of him). That's why she looks so dirty in the pics; 5 hours on the highway behind a pickup will do that.
I'll admit that this isn't the ideal way to buy a mustang, BUT it was this or let someone else get her, and I wasn't prepared to do that.
She cleaned up just fine, and all that snow, slush, dirt and road salt will never hurt her, just this one time....

The roads have been pretty dry since she showed up and I've got 60 or so miles on her now. I'm pretty impressed. The traction control comes on automatically when you start the car, but reach over and press the button to turn it off and a whole world of tire spin opens up for you. Second gear roll-ons are a joke. Once the tach gets to 3000, mash the gas, the blower makes that wooooo sound and you better be paying attention. She'll come into third spinning too, no powershift required. I've been letting off right about there, mostly cause it's close to highway speed and I get scared. Gonna take me a while to get braver with her, need to learn some new skills and get some confidence. Can't wait.
 

I love that year, and yours certainly is nice. If I was ever to get rid of my Foxbody I would get one similar to yours. I do like the extra headilghts in the grill for those years
 
I've got 400 miles on her now and I hate to say it but I'm getting used to the power. I'm trying real hard not to get "bolt on fever" but it's so hard. Nothing drastic like a blower change; maybe some little things, like an oil catch can and a shifter. Aluminum driveshafts are always nice. She sure sits high in the back; maybe some springs.....
Some things I've noticed coming from my '89 LX to this cobra; it sure is a lot heavier! You can feel the extra 1000 lbs between the fox chassis and the S197 just putting around town; but you get something for that. Not a squeak or rattle out of the cobra; it's pretty impressive considering it's a 'vert.
The T6060 is real strong but it's no smooth shifting T5. It's not vague or sloppy, and it finds 3rd gear real nice, but it has a fair bit of rubbery resistance to going into gear.
The armrest has a storage compartment in the back with a hinged lid, and the lid sticks up about an inch above the rest of the console. When you pull back into 2nd, 4th or 6th the raised lid hits your elbow before you get the shifter into gear so I had to learn to lift my elbow up when I shift. I know someone with a 2010 cobra and the lid is flush on his.
It's pretty nit picky stuff though; it's one of the prettiest mustangs I've ever seen, certainly the prettiest one I'll ever own; and the fastest. Took my '89 for a zip around the neighborhood, powershifted 2nd for the nice tirespin and it didn't thrill me like it used to......
I still haven't hand washed her yet, just a powerwash, but it's pretty clean. The stripes are the worst part, they really hold the dirt. Here's a few pics of her today with the top down.
 

