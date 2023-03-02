Meet Snow Beast

So I caught mustang fever right around Christmas time. Haven't had it in a few years, and usually it revolves around my 89 LX. It was kinda different this time, caught the fever with a cobra edge to it. Couldn't help myself, it was real strong this time. Found a black '07 with the power pack 600 on it. She had a previous accident and was a bit more $$$$ than I thought it might be worth and I managed to talk myself out of that one. Then I found this '08 vert in grey. 40 000 miles on her, Steeda blower pulley and their cold air intake. A set of rear control arms on her (probably was a wheel hop car, but it's not now). A few cosmetics like LED lights and shifter ball. New F1's on the back and P zero's up front. All new EBC rotors and yellow stuff pads. Looked pretty sweet and I was helpless to resist her. The price was nice as well.



We waited 3 weeks for the shipping company, then the old owner got pissed off and went to U-Haul and rented a tandem axle trailer and towed it to my place (I paid him but it was sure good of him). That's why she looks so dirty in the pics; 5 hours on the highway behind a pickup will do that.

I'll admit that this isn't the ideal way to buy a mustang, BUT it was this or let someone else get her, and I wasn't prepared to do that.

She cleaned up just fine, and all that snow, slush, dirt and road salt will never hurt her, just this one time....



The roads have been pretty dry since she showed up and I've got 60 or so miles on her now. I'm pretty impressed. The traction control comes on automatically when you start the car, but reach over and press the button to turn it off and a whole world of tire spin opens up for you. Second gear roll-ons are a joke. Once the tach gets to 3000, mash the gas, the blower makes that wooooo sound and you better be paying attention. She'll come into third spinning too, no powershift required. I've been letting off right about there, mostly cause it's close to highway speed and I get scared. Gonna take me a while to get braver with her, need to learn some new skills and get some confidence. Can't wait.