FastDriver
My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
-
- Sep 5, 2001
-
- 5,537
-
- 2,108
-
- 224
It's 10 months old, but I just came across this for the first time, today, and thought some of you might also appreciate it:
View: https://youtu.be/vB8rZBuciC8?t=636&si=ElbX3eI4Pu66U4lw
The link should start you at 10:36 where the fox content picks up. Nice looking car with some tasteful mods!
View: https://youtu.be/vB8rZBuciC8?t=636&si=ElbX3eI4Pu66U4lw
The link should start you at 10:36 where the fox content picks up. Nice looking car with some tasteful mods!