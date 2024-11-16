Fox Nice newish Fox history/review youtube vid

Noobz347 said:
That car he's driving is 10 times better than anything that came off the showroom floor. :rlaugh:
As foxes are meant to be. It's kinda nice to see a nicely modified foxbody in a modern car comparison vid. I know he didn't make enough mention of how modified it is, as he compared it to seemingly unmodified production cars, but I can really appreciate the perception that the audience must have as they see a passion-worthy fox. To me, a stock fox is pretty depressing, at this point, other than maybe the SC Saleens, Cobras, and Cobra Rs, and even they are underwhelming in this age but still cool to see.
 
As foxes are meant to be. It's kinda nice to see a nicely modified foxbody in a modern car comparison vid. I know he didn't make enough mention of how modified it is, as he compared it to seemingly unmodified production cars, but I can really appreciate the perception that the audience must have as they see a passion-worthy fox. To me, a stock fox is pretty depressing, at this point, other than maybe the SC Saleens, Cobras, and Cobra Rs, and even they are underwhelming in this age but still cool to see.
I found it humorous but also appreciated that any "Fox" person could see the improvements. That thing probably pulls 3 times the lateral Gs of the original. :coff:
 
I have always enjoyed that guys video's.
All cars from the 80's early 90's pale in comparison to the modern equivalent.
At the time, they were pretty stout performers.
You could get a 5.0 LX for $13K
What is not to like about that?
 
Menu