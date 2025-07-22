A Fox Quest! Find Vanilla Ice's 5oh

So, I came across this:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYalB4UtTuI



I went to Vanilla Ice's website and from there his forum, only to find this:

tumbleweed.gif


So here is what I'd like to do if any of you are game:


I started a thread in the dead forum. You can find it here: https://officialvanillaice.proboards.com/thread/1180/hello-looking-5oh

Let's flood that board with new memberships until it squeals. It's one of those generic 'build a forum' things so, it should not be too difficult.


Next:

Dig around (in the ways that you do) and see if we can dig up some solid contact info for Vanilla Ice. If I can reach out to him then I can send him an invite. Of course, I've discovered email addresses for various things but Lord only knows who gets those. :shrug:


Anywho... What I've seen of the car so far is pretty sweet (looks like no expense was spared) but all I know is what is in the video above.

Other links to this car and build are certainly welcome! :nice:
 

