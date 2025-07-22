A Fox Quest! Find Vanilla Ice's 5oh

Noobz347
So, I came across this:
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYalB4UtTuI
I went to Vanilla Ice's website and from there his forum, only to find this:
So here is what I'd like to do if any of you are game:
I started a thread in the dead forum. You can find it here: https://officialvanillaice.proboards.com/thread/1180/hello-looking-5oh
Let's flood that board with new memberships until it squeals. It's one of those generic 'build a forum' things so, it should not be too difficult.
Next:
Dig around (in the ways that you do) and see if we can dig up some solid contact info for Vanilla Ice. If I can reach out to him then I can send him an invite. Of course, I've discovered email addresses for various things but Lord only knows who gets those.
Anywho... What I've seen of the car so far is pretty sweet (looks like no expense was spared) but all I know is what is in the video above.
Other links to this car and build are certainly welcome!
