Nitrous line from previous owner

from6to8

There's suction so I used that end O_O
I want to cap the T and remove the line that's on there right now. What's the best route to take is it just pretty much maybe remove the line and get another T and chop it off right at the underbody?

How much fuel will be in the lines? Is it pretty much just like if you're changing the fuel filter and if you pull the fuse, switch it on it should depressurize the line so you can mess with it?
 

