Hi Everyone,



I have a 1985 Mustang GT with a 670 CFM Street Avenger Holly carb. Does anyone have a fuel line diagram for a 1985?



With the warm weather I have been smelling fuel pretty strongly. The whole car just smells like gasoline. I checked for leaks but couldn't find any. I noticed that near the front drivers side of the engine where I believe the fuel pump is there is a plugged line coming out of the pump. I am wondering if this is for some sort of fuel return line going back to the tank that I need to reconnect. Also when I remove the fuel cap there is a lot of pressure that is released. I understand my carb is too big but don't want to spend the money on a smaller one if I don't have to. I am thinking maybe the fuel smell is because the pressure is too high, but then wouldn't it leak somewhere? There is also a charcoal canister but it looks like it's disconnected. It would be nice to know how this fuel system all works together, I cannot find anything for carbureted Fox Body Mustangs.



Any help would be much appreciated!



Cheers,

Alex