Fuel 1985 GT Fuel Line Diagram

D

DienstXIV

New Member
Dec 22, 2024
2
0
1
Bledsoe County, TN
#1
Hi Everyone,

I have a 1985 Mustang GT with a 670 CFM Street Avenger Holly carb. Does anyone have a fuel line diagram for a 1985?

With the warm weather I have been smelling fuel pretty strongly. The whole car just smells like gasoline. I checked for leaks but couldn't find any. I noticed that near the front drivers side of the engine where I believe the fuel pump is there is a plugged line coming out of the pump. I am wondering if this is for some sort of fuel return line going back to the tank that I need to reconnect. Also when I remove the fuel cap there is a lot of pressure that is released. I understand my carb is too big but don't want to spend the money on a smaller one if I don't have to. I am thinking maybe the fuel smell is because the pressure is too high, but then wouldn't it leak somewhere? There is also a charcoal canister but it looks like it's disconnected. It would be nice to know how this fuel system all works together, I cannot find anything for carbureted Fox Body Mustangs.

Any help would be much appreciated!

Cheers,
Alex
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Resolved Fuel pressure high at 52 new FPR same thing
Replies
90
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
esteban31065
Engine Popping noise in the intake. Frustrated still.
Replies
10
Views
142
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
gkomo
gkomo
D
1985 Mustang GT Battery Wiring and Grounds
Replies
2
Views
215
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
85GTStangGuy
85GTStangGuy
jimzzilla
Fuel pump reccomendation
Replies
15
Views
222
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
85GTStangGuy
85GTStangGuy
P
Engine Vac line help on a 1985 5.0 carbed stock engine - smog lines removed
Replies
4
Views
137
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu