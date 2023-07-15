NotchedGarage - New name, cool guy

FastDriver
My dad had a bra
So, this is a little outside the norm, but I wanted to highlight a returning member: @NotchedGarage who hails from Missouri.
I had a chat with Cory the other night that was fascinating and clearly demonstrated to me a profound knowledge of and love for fox mustangs. I'm going to steal his thunder a bit by showing some stuff off, but I truly hope to see and follow his progress thread on his '88 notch:
Cory has a unique taste. I thought this car was originally a pre-87 based on the quarter windows, but in fact it's an aero-nose '88 with a set of ported GT40 heads, & an exploder intake. He's stepping up to a MegaSquirt 3 based PimpXS and sold me his Moates Quarterhorse. So, he's clearly got some game when it comes tuning. His car has a '93 Cobra MC/Booster and disc brakes all-around, as well as UPR front tubular suspension with Strange 10-way adjustable coilovers, and notably an IRS rear out of an '03 Cobra with 4.30s! I love this badass little notch!
Cory also has a Ranger in the back of one of the above pics he's planning to make a 2.3T in either Lima or ecoboost form. I'd frankly like to see that too, regardless of the direction he chooses to go. His dad was/is a body man. His brother owns another fox with a Novi 2000.
All in all, I'd say Cory seems like the right type of guy to invite into our community here. I really enjoyed our conversation the other night, and hope to keep up with his progress on his badass notch!
Welcome, Cory!
