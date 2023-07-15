NotchedGarage - New name, cool guy

So, this is a little outside the norm, but I wanted to highlight a returning member: @NotchedGarage who hails from Missouri.

I had a chat with Cory the other night that was fascinating and clearly demonstrated to me a profound knowledge of and love for fox mustangs. I'm going to steal his thunder a bit by showing some stuff off, but I truly hope to see and follow his progress thread on his '88 notch:

1689435557666.png

1689435575388.png

1689435590423.png


Cory has a unique taste. I thought this car was originally a pre-87 based on the quarter windows, but in fact it's an aero-nose '88 with a set of ported GT40 heads, & an exploder intake. He's stepping up to a MegaSquirt 3 based PimpXS and sold me his Moates Quarterhorse. So, he's clearly got some game when it comes tuning. His car has a '93 Cobra MC/Booster and disc brakes all-around, as well as UPR front tubular suspension with Strange 10-way adjustable coilovers, and notably an IRS rear out of an '03 Cobra with 4.30s! I love this badass little notch!

Cory also has a Ranger in the back of one of the above pics he's planning to make a 2.3T in either Lima or ecoboost form. I'd frankly like to see that too, regardless of the direction he chooses to go. His dad was/is a body man. His brother owns another fox with a Novi 2000.

All in all, I'd say Cory seems like the right type of guy to invite into our community here. I really enjoyed our conversation the other night, and hope to keep up with his progress on his badass notch!

Welcome, Cory!
 

Appreciate the warm welcome! Hopefully with all the years of forum surfing and googling I can supply some of my learnt info and give back to the community. Look forward to making more posts and to get my car "complete".
Once I get a plan of attack on the 88 ranger I might share some on it also. Basic theme will be baja suspension and eventually the same red I plan to paint the fox.
Thanks again for the welcome, I'll be perusing everyone threads seeing what everyone's got going on!
 
