I have an 89 LX and a buddy and I went through the whole thing about 15 years ago. It’s a 347 with a billet cam and aluminum heads that we built. Motor ran strong with no issues. Unfortunately it took a backseat as I had my first child. It sat for 7 years without even being started, I know!!! So recently I wanted to get it running and I pumped out the gas tank, changed the fuel filter, oil and filter, fogged the cylinders and then removed the distributor and primed the oil pump with the appropriate drill and tool turning counter clockwise. Per my 7 year old I had 50 psi at my gauge. At this point the rear end was on Jack stands. I went to reinstall the distributor and it wouldn’t go in no matter what I tried. So once I felt it grab the driveshaft I used a rubber mallet and an extension and tapped an extension on the bottom of the dizzy and it was eventually convinced to go in. I am still having issues, think it needs new injectors. But a shot of ether and it roared to life. But as it ran for a second I noticed no oil pressure.



That had me scratching my head. So I lowered it off the Jack stands and removed the distributor and spun the driveshaft and no oil pressure. I visually inspected inside the hole and don’t see an issue. I removed the oil pressure sending unit and turned the drill and no oil was moving. Don’t know what to do next? Any help would be appreciated! Not a novice but been away for a while.