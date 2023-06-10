Engine Oil pressure/noise 89 GT

Hello,
I recently fired up the GT and found lots of engine noise and like barely any oil pressure.

Shut it down
Restarted , same thing,
Checked oil, was fine.

Just wondering the best way to diagnose.

Correct me.. Dizzy has oil pump shaft ran by Cam right?
Can I check that somehow??

Havnt pulled oil filter yet either. Hoping it’s Clogged but I doubt it.

Thanks
Andy
 

