Hello,
I recently fired up the GT and found lots of engine noise and like barely any oil pressure.
Shut it down
Restarted , same thing,
Checked oil, was fine.
Just wondering the best way to diagnose.
Correct me.. Dizzy has oil pump shaft ran by Cam right?
Can I check that somehow??
Havnt pulled oil filter yet either. Hoping it’s Clogged but I doubt it.
Thanks
Andy
