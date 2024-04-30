Hey everybody,
Looking for some input from some of the veteran guys who have been where I am currently at.
Have a 1995 gt w/ ~70k miles, stock motor
-cold air intake
-no cats w/ x-pipe
-MSD distributor w/ 6AL box
-cobra roller rockers
-stock T5
-3.08 gears
Just finished rebuilding the suspension with some BMR/Eibach/maximum motorsports parts. Car feels very tight on the road now, but looking to get a bit more power on the street. (also have done the ATS brake swap)
Been reading through forum posts and have landed on just leaving the motor untouched and throwing a On3 kit w/ Pimpxs on the car with the goal being ~400ish hp at the end. After heads/cam/supporting mods I think I'll be further in the hole with less to show for it performance wise.
What boost numbers will I need to hit this target? 8-10psi?
Will the stock T5 survive at this hp? (already grinds 3rd a little) Should I just run it until it gives?
Is the pnp pimpxs the best way to get my foot in the tuning door? (want to retain stock harness)
is 67mm ceramic bearing turbo worth cost over 70mm journal bearing?
Head studs/gasket combo?
General opinions on the plan?
Thanks for any and all advice.
