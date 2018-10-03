Once and For All.....Door to Body Weather Stripping Shootout

Ok guys. Due to lots of reading over the last few years and the fact that I just installed new door to body weatherstripping, I'm going to do something to help all of us out I hope. Ever bought a brand new car and the doors don't close? Didn't think so. I bought my car new. I ordered it as a matter of fact and it was built for me and about 2 months later I had it. The brand new door seals were perfect even though they were only two months old and had only been opened and closed a few times. Think about that the next time someone tells you your door seals need to “loosen up” for six months or a year. Hey, maybe they are right. But I've yet to run across one single new car on a lot that backs that argument up. I certainly never had to slam a door so hard that the door panel push pins let go. I've also never grabbed the handle of a new car door from the outside or inside and was unable to get in or out because of the door seal. My doors are awful now. Well, the driver's door is. The passenger door is still factory and closes beautifully. The driver's door is exactly like what you've all read in every door seal post on here. Bet you can guess what seals I have as well.



Yesterday I spent 8+ hours on the internet and phone speaking with rubber weatherstripping companies. After much talking and consideration, I narrowed it down to four companies. Those companies in no particular order are Fairchild Industries, Metro Moulded Parts, SoffSeal, and Steel Rubber Products. I spoke at length with a representative from each of these companies. I place a certain amount of weight on a company that is friendly on the phone and gives the impression that they are actually interested in customer service.



The plan is to install each of these on my car and evaluate them. Pictures of end profiles of each product and side by side comparison images will be included in what I'm doing. I'm about tired of endless searching and so-called “customer reviews” that we all know are manipulated to maintain whatever rating a company wants.



A bit of background info for your consideration. I've been working on cars my whole life. Other than engine block machining, I pretty much do anything else. No, I've never painted my own car....but I'm thinking about it. The point is I've been taking these cars apart for over 30 years and everyone that knows me knows that I cover the bases. So you don't have to worry about things like are the door bushings ok or is the door striker adjusted properly. For example, you may see images of a striker with the bushing on and another with the bushing off. If something is shown like that it's for a reason. I'm obsessive and I know it but most of the time it's served me well. Sometimes it causes me to delve way into a project and investigate it to an annoying level, such as this one! Either way, I hope to help some people make well-informed decisions about this one part. I've read everything I can find and was still looking so that's why I'm doing this.



All testing will be done thoroughly and honestly. I will not be publishing results based off of anything that any manufacturer told me or suggested. I've been doing this too long. If the product is made well I will make that clear. Likewise, if a product is not satisfactory that will also be stated. Just because a company offers to send you new parts to replace the junk parts they sent you to start with is not actually a good thing. That is if they are just sending you a new set of junk parts you still have junk. This test will hopefully show which seals will go in the car and allow the doors to work properly. Of course, if you are working on a thirty-year-old car with very old or original seals on there then you will probably need to do some minor adjusting on the striker.



The one thing I cannot test on any of these is longevity. That will take years to establish and is outside the scope of what I'm doing. I should have a few inches of product left from each piece. This may allow some sort of test such as rubbing a shoe sole across a couple times just to make sure they don't tear at the slightest touch. We will see.



In closing, I welcome any input you guys have. If you know of a company that should be included in this test please get me some info. If you are a company and are reading this, post me some contact info and I will call you. Any particular measurement you'd like just let me know. My main testing will be opening/closing, water intrusion, and wind noise. This is a big project. I'm getting nothing for doing this other than access to the various seal kits and for that alone I am thankful.



In the end, I hope we can find products that will work well for the cars we love and that are worth the hard earned money we spend on them.



Thanks for reading and following along.