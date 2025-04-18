This post has been a long time coming for me. I bought an '88 GT a little over a year ago and I am at a crossroad with it. The engine was blown up, the transmission ground going into 2nd, the cowl was smashed and a lot of other little stuff like it had one piece headlights, the hatch didn't latch, the driver's interior door handle didn't work correctly, the power door locks didn't work etc A friend and I put a GT40 motor in it, fixed the transmission, a different friend fixed the cowl and addressed some other paint issues to make it look presentable and a lot of the little stuff has been fixed.The reason I say I'm at a crossroad with it is because it's turning into a decent car but still needs a lot of stuff to get it where I want it. The biggest drawbacks for me is that it doesn't have A/C or cruise. It was carb converted, which I'm ok with but all of the original EFI wiring under the hood is gone. I'm not sure how difficult it would be to put the cruise and A/C back on it.I like working on the car for the most part but it does eat up what spare time I have when I feel like working on something. I have several other cars that could use some work and time.I've been trying to decide if I should just keep plugging away on this one since it is starting to turn into a decent car but it still needs a lot to become a nice car or if I'm better off selling it and buyoing something "nicer" that would require less work. I'm hoping to learn from your guys advice and experience. Please feel free to share any insight, experiences, ask questions about my current car, etc.Thanks in advance