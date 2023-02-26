Fox Original valve covers for 1986 Mustang 5.0

J

JohnG

Member
Mar 21, 2020
37
19
18
San Antonio, Texas
Does anyone have photos of the original valve covers for this engine? I have an engine in parts (minus some key items) and want to put it together correctly. I have seen some photos on the internet showing the same valve covers as the 87+ engines. Is this true? I have an extra set of those.
Also, while we are talking about it, are the front accessory mounting brackets the same as 87+ engines?
 

