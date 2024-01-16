The car dies when the Transmission shifts into 2nd, and it takes 10-15 seconds before it can actually shift into Reverse.

F

Fix It Felix

New Member
Jan 16, 2024
Hello all, I am hoping someone might give advice here. I have an automatic transmission. My car dies when I use 2nd gear, and it takes about 10-15 seconds before it can actually shift into Reverse. I've read other forums, and they say it may be a bad shift solenoid or dirty filter. I am wondering if anyone has any input here.

I drive it by shifting into (N) Neutral before every stop. Then I shift back into drive. 1st gear works fine, but once I get into 2nd gear, the car struggles to drive; once I am on the Freeway, there are no problems. When slowing down to get off the freeway and when the transmission downshifts back into a second, the car struggles to stay alive (lots of shaking). If I just put the car into (2) 2nd gear and use that gear only, my car automatically dies. At least in (D) Drive, although there is shaking and the car struggles to stay alive, the car will eventually stay alive because it eventually shifts into higher gears or gear 1. Any help would be appreciated!
 

